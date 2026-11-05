📋 Shakopee Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Shakopee has some nice admin roles right now, from schools to trades to office support. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shakopee Public Schools

Shakopee Public Schools Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time, year-round (260 days)

Salary: $26.43–$31.11/hour + competitive benefits (medical, dental, PTO, retirement, more)

Support the principal and keep the school office running smoothly at Shakopee West Middle School. This role is great if you have 3–5 years of clerical experience, strong Microsoft/Google skills, and enjoy working with students and staff in a busy school setting.

Employer: Minn Mechanical Contractors LLC

Minn Mechanical Contractors LLC Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Full-time or Part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: $18–$23/hour

Help a growing mechanical/HVAC company stay organized by handling calls, scheduling jobs, and coordinating techs and parts. Good fit if you like a flexible daytime schedule, are tech-comfortable, and enjoy being the hub between customers, suppliers, and field staff.

Employer: KEB

Location: Shakopee, MN

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular on-site role)

Not listed (appears to be regular on-site role) Salary: $24–$29/hour

Handle phones, filing, mail, scanning into SAP, travel arrangements, and meeting catering while supporting the VP of Finance and wider team. Ideal if you have 2–3 years admin experience, strong Word/Excel skills, and like being the go-to person who keeps the office organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.