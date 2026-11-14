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Shaker Heights
🏥 Shaker Heights healthcare jobs with multiple openings
13 days ago
Shaker Heights has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hands-on nursing to flexible in-home care. Good mix of steady hours and part-time options with benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Full Time, Afternoon Shift
- Employer: Bellefaire JCB
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH
- Type: Full-time (Afternoon shift, alternating holidays and weekends)
- Pay: $33/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Work in a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility serving youth, with a strong benefits package: comprehensive health (including a free option), 403(b) with match, generous PTO, and big tuition discounts (e.g., 50% off Case Western MSW). Ideal if you’re an Ohio LPN interested in behavioral health, autism, and team-based care.
Caregiver – In-Home Senior Care
- Employer: Homewatch CareGivers of Beachwood
- Location: Shaker Heights, OH and nearby (Beachwood, Solon, etc.)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Flexible schedules (including up to 12-hour shifts), signing bonus, paid training, and benefits like 401(k), dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and PTO. Great fit if you’re reliable, have transportation, and want to help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Developmental Disabilities
- Employer: Homewatch CareGivers
- Location: Shaker Hts, OH and Greater Cleveland area
- Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Support adults with developmental disabilities at home and in the community with set weekly schedules and the option to pick up extra senior-care shifts. Comes with 401(k), paid training, tuition reimbursement, and a flexible, community-based role if you have at least 1 year of DSP or related experience plus a reliable car.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers can tweak schedules for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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