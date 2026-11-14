Shaker Heights has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hands-on nursing to flexible in-home care. Good mix of steady hours and part-time options with benefits.

Employer: Bellefaire JCB

Bellefaire JCB Location: Shaker Heights, OH

Type: Full-time (Afternoon shift, alternating holidays and weekends)

(Afternoon shift, alternating holidays and weekends) Pay: $33/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility serving youth, with a strong benefits package: comprehensive health (including a free option), 403(b) with match, generous PTO, and big tuition discounts (e.g., 50% off Case Western MSW). Ideal if you’re an Ohio LPN interested in behavioral health, autism, and team-based care.

Employer: Homewatch CareGivers of Beachwood

Homewatch CareGivers of Beachwood Location: Shaker Heights, OH and nearby (Beachwood, Solon, etc.)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible schedules (including up to 12-hour shifts), signing bonus, paid training, and benefits like 401(k), dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and PTO. Great fit if you’re reliable, have transportation, and want to help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home.

Employer: Homewatch CareGivers

Homewatch CareGivers Location: Shaker Hts, OH and Greater Cleveland area

Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Support adults with developmental disabilities at home and in the community with set weekly schedules and the option to pick up extra senior-care shifts. Comes with 401(k), paid training, tuition reimbursement, and a flexible, community-based role if you have at least 1 year of DSP or related experience plus a reliable car.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers can tweak schedules for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.