📅 Nov 5: Plan your medical wishes & digital footprint

📅 Plan your wishes: advance directives & digital life

Learn how to plan for medical emergencies and your online accounts at “Advanced Directives, Living Wills and A Digital Footprint: Preparing for the What-Ifs” on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location: Church of God and Saints of Christ, 15615 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44120.

Attorney Regina Witherspoon will explain:

Advance directives

Living wills

Healthcare proxies

How to handle your digital footprint if something happens to you

The program is presented by the Joshua Networks. If you’ve ever wondered who would know your wishes after a car accident, stroke, or fall, this session is for you.