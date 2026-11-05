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Shaker Heights

📅 Nov 5: Plan your medical wishes & digital footprint

3 days ago
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📅 Plan your wishes: advance directives & digital life

Learn how to plan for medical emergencies and your online accounts at “Advanced Directives, Living Wills and A Digital Footprint: Preparing for the What-Ifs” on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Location: Church of God and Saints of Christ, 15615 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44120.

Attorney Regina Witherspoon will explain:

  • Advance directives
  • Living wills
  • Healthcare proxies
  • How to handle your digital footprint if something happens to you

The program is presented by the Joshua Networks. If you’ve ever wondered who would know your wishes after a car accident, stroke, or fall, this session is for you.

More Info: Calendar • Advanced Directives, Living Wills and A...

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