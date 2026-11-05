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📅 Nov 5: Plan your medical wishes & digital footprint
📅 Plan your wishes: advance directives & digital life
Learn how to plan for medical emergencies and your online accounts at “Advanced Directives, Living Wills and A Digital Footprint: Preparing for the What-Ifs” on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
Location: Church of God and Saints of Christ, 15615 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
Attorney Regina Witherspoon will explain:
- Advance directives
- Living wills
- Healthcare proxies
- How to handle your digital footprint if something happens to you
The program is presented by the Joshua Networks. If you’ve ever wondered who would know your wishes after a car accident, stroke, or fall, this session is for you.
More Info: Calendar • Advanced Directives, Living Wills and A...
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