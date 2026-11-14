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Basketball
📅 Girls basketball scrimmage at Shafter High, Nov. 14
4 days ago
📅 Girls basketball scrimmage at Shafter High
Shafter High is hosting a Girls Basketball Scrimmage in both gyms on November 14, 2026.
The event is listed for the General Community, so students, families, and local fans are welcome to come out and support the team.
When: 11/14/2026
Where: Shafter High School, both gyms
If you use a digital calendar, you can add it directly from the school’s Google Calendar or iCal links on the event page.
More Info: Girls Basketball Scrimmage @ Shafter (both gyms) |...
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