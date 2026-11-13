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Shafter
City of Shafter offers free weekly email newsletter
11 days ago
The City of Shafter is offering a free weekly email newsletter, “Shafter, What’s Happening?”, with city news, events, announcements, and community updates. The newsletter is delivered every Friday morning straight to your email inbox. To subscribe, email engage@shafterca.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Shafter
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