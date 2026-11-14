⚠️ City Council to discuss zoning, trash fees, alleys on Nov. 19

The Seymour City Council will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at Seymour City Hall, 301 N Washington St.

6:00 p.m. – Executive Session (closed to the public) in the City Hall Conference Room

(closed to the public) in the 7:00 p.m. – Regular Session (open to the public) in the City Hall Auditorium

On the agenda for regular session:

Public hearing and action on Ordinance 2026-12 changing zoning rules for lodging/boarding houses and adding a “Congregate Lodging Facility” use in manufactured home zones (with a Specific Use Permit)

changing zoning rules for and adding a use in manufactured home zones (with a Specific Use Permit) Possible price changes at the Transfer Station (e.g., $10 per pickup load , extra for extended loads, $2 per linear foot for other items, out‑of‑city accounts and shingle rates)

(e.g., , extra for extended loads, for other items, out‑of‑city accounts and shingle rates) Requests to close and abandon an alley at 901 N Donald

Sale by bid of a clay pigeon thrower (minimum bid $3,000 )

(minimum bid ) Sick leave and vacation payout policies for 2026

Citizen comments are on the agenda. If you need auxiliary aids, call the City Secretary at (940) 889-3148 at least 48 hours before the meeting.