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Local Authority
⚠️ Nov. 19 Seymour Council: zoning, trash fees, alley closure
12 days ago
⚠️ City Council to discuss zoning, trash fees, alleys on Nov. 19
The Seymour City Council will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at Seymour City Hall, 301 N Washington St.
- 6:00 p.m. – Executive Session (closed to the public) in the City Hall Conference Room
- 7:00 p.m. – Regular Session (open to the public) in the City Hall Auditorium
On the agenda for regular session:
- Public hearing and action on Ordinance 2026-12 changing zoning rules for lodging/boarding houses and adding a “Congregate Lodging Facility” use in manufactured home zones (with a Specific Use Permit)
- Possible price changes at the Transfer Station (e.g., $10 per pickup load, extra for extended loads, $2 per linear foot for other items, out‑of‑city accounts and shingle rates)
- Requests to close and abandon an alley at 901 N Donald
- Sale by bid of a clay pigeon thrower (minimum bid $3,000)
- Sick leave and vacation payout policies for 2026
Citizen comments are on the agenda. If you need auxiliary aids, call the City Secretary at (940) 889-3148 at least 48 hours before the meeting.
More Info: November 19, 2026 - City Council Meeting Agenda - ...
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