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Seymour
📅 Seymour High kids’ play “Bedtime Stories” on Nov. 12
3 days ago
📅 Kids’ play “Bedtime Stories” at Seymour High Nov. 12
The Seymour High School Theater I/II classes are putting on their fall children’s play, “Bedtime Stories,” on November 12.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Seymour High School auditorium.
Tickets cost $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.
If you’re looking for a fun, affordable evening with the kids or want to support local students in theater, mark your calendar and plan to attend.
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