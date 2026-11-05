📅 Seymour High kids’ play “Bedtime Stories” on Nov. 12

📅 Kids’ play “Bedtime Stories” at Seymour High Nov. 12

The Seymour High School Theater I/II classes are putting on their fall children’s play, “Bedtime Stories,” on November 12.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Seymour High School auditorium.

Tickets cost $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

If you’re looking for a fun, affordable evening with the kids or want to support local students in theater, mark your calendar and plan to attend.