Seymour’s food scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with flexible hours and solid growth paths.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Seymour, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead each shift, keep guests happy, and support overall restaurant performance. You’ll supervise crew members, report to the Assistant or General Manager, and need a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Beast Burrito Co

Location: Seymour, IN

Type: Part-time to Full-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role making and serving burritos, running the POS, and keeping things clean and safe. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and referral program, and is open to people with little or no experience.

Employer: Captain D's Seafood Restaurant

Location: Seymour, IN

Type: Full-time (minimum 50 hours/week )

Full-time (minimum ) Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year + quarterly bonuses

Run the whole restaurant: lead the team, manage costs, and drive guest satisfaction. This role comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid training, vacation and sick pay, free meals, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities, especially if you have 2+ years of leadership in restaurant, hospitality, or retail.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.