Seymour’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like patient care and steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Seymour, IN (Riverside Village & Elkhart Meadows)

(Riverside Village & Elkhart Meadows) Type: PRN / as-needed

Provide skilled physical therapy in senior care settings, from evals to discharge plans. You’ll work with other licensed therapists, earn “one of the best wages in the market,” and have flexible shifts that can fit around another job or family schedule.

Employer: Schneck Medical Center

Location: Seymour, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. , on-call rotation

Full-time, , on-call rotation Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus with 3-year forgiveness period

Support the OR and hospital by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and supplies. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to grow into a certified sterile tech (CRCST required within 2 years).

Employer: Schneck Medical Center

Location: Seymour, IN

Type: Part-time, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Clinic role with no weekends and no holidays. Perfect if you’re an Indiana LPN or experienced Medical Assistant wanting steady daytime hours in a specialty setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.