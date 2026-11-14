Seymour’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital imaging to autism services. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Seymour, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced acute care role doing high-quality CT exams. Good fit if you’re confident with CT protocols, IV contrast, EMR/PACS, and want to work closely with radiologists and a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Seymour, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR-based position using C-arm fluoroscopy and radiography to support surgeons. Ideal if you like the OR environment, know radiation safety cold, and want a hands-on role in surgery cases.

Employer: Solara Autism Services

Location: Seymour, CT (In-Clinic)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Great for RBTs working toward BCBA certification. You’ll do direct ABA therapy with kids plus 3–5 paid hours weekly for assessments, treatment planning, data analysis, and close BCBA mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.