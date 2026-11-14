Seymour’s finance job scene is busy right now, especially at Marmon Utility LLC. If you’ve got accounting or FP&A skills, there are several solid, full-time roles with day-one benefits.

Employer: Marmon Utility LLC

Marmon Utility LLC Location: Listed as Seymour, CT , role is fully in-office in Milford, NH (relocation welcome)

Listed as , role is (relocation welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,666.40 – $174,999.60

Lead accounting and financial reporting for three facilities in NH and CT. This is a hands-on leadership role covering close, controls, audits, inventory, and working capital, with strong benefits and support for growth.

Employer: Marmon Utility LLC

Marmon Utility LLC Location: Seymour, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,666.40 – $114,999.60

Perfect if you like numbers and the shop floor. You’ll dig into manufacturing performance, build Power BI dashboards, and turn plant data into clear recommendations for operations and finance leaders.

Employer: Marmon Utility LLC

Marmon Utility LLC Location: Seymour, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,666.40 – $93,999.60

Great fit for early-career analysts. You’ll support budgeting, forecasting, and margin analysis, build reports in Excel/Power BI, and work closely with Sales, Product, and Operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.