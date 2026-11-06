🏥 Sewickley, PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now

Sewickley’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and clearances ready (or almost ready), there are solid options here with steady hours and growth.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network Location: Sewickley, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the medical assistant team across a large ENT practice—oversee training, onboarding, schedules, and clinical workflows while still rooming patients and supporting providers. Great fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with 3+ years’ experience, strong EHR skills, and you enjoy mentoring others.

Employer: Heritage Valley Health System

Location: Sewickley, PA (split between AHN Sewickley & AHN Beaver)

(split between AHN Sewickley & AHN Beaver) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Two 7.5-hr days (Mon & Fri, 6am–2pm) and two 6.5-hr days (Tues & Thurs, 6am–1:30pm); off Wednesdays ; some holiday and PTO coverage

Two (Mon & Fri, 6am–2pm) and two (Tues & Thurs, 6am–1:30pm); ; some holiday and PTO coverage Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing EKGs and stress tests, plus light clerical work like filing and EKG transcription. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, Basic Life Support, and flexibility to travel between campuses and cover vacations; EKG/stress test experience is a plus.

Employer: Heritage Valley Health System

Location: Sewickley, PA

Type: Likely Full-time (3×12-hr shifts/week)

Likely (3×12-hr shifts/week) Schedule: Rotating days/nights , every other weekend & holidays

Rotating , Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care in the Critical Care unit, using your acute care skills with complex patients. Ideal if you’re a PA-licensed RN with recent Critical Care, Cath Lab, PACU, ED, or telemetry experience—but they may also consider newer grads with the right training and orientation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions or lists related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.