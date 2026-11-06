undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Sewickley, PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now
Sewickley’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and clearances ready (or almost ready), there are solid options here with steady hours and growth.
Medical Assistant Certified Lead – Otolaryngology
- Employer: Allegheny Health Network
- Location: Sewickley, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the medical assistant team across a large ENT practice—oversee training, onboarding, schedules, and clinical workflows while still rooming patients and supporting providers. Great fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with 3+ years’ experience, strong EHR skills, and you enjoy mentoring others.
Cardiology Tech
- Employer: Heritage Valley Health System
- Location: Sewickley, PA (split between AHN Sewickley & AHN Beaver)
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Two 7.5-hr days (Mon & Fri, 6am–2pm) and two 6.5-hr days (Tues & Thurs, 6am–1:30pm); off Wednesdays; some holiday and PTO coverage
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing EKGs and stress tests, plus light clerical work like filing and EKG transcription. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, Basic Life Support, and flexibility to travel between campuses and cover vacations; EKG/stress test experience is a plus.
Registered Nurse – Critical Care
- Employer: Heritage Valley Health System
- Location: Sewickley, PA
- Type: Likely Full-time (3×12-hr shifts/week)
- Schedule: Rotating days/nights, every other weekend & holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Provide bedside care in the Critical Care unit, using your acute care skills with complex patients. Ideal if you’re a PA-licensed RN with recent Critical Care, Cath Lab, PACU, ED, or telemetry experience—but they may also consider newer grads with the right training and orientation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions or lists related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.