🏥 Sewickley, PA Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings Now Hiring

Sewickley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on home care to clinic and surgery center roles. If you’re looking to stay local and help your neighbors, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Preferred Care at Home of Pittsburgh West

Preferred Care at Home of Pittsburgh West Location: Sewickley, PA and nearby communities

and nearby communities Type: Full-time and part-time available

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience; exact rate not listed)

Provide one-on-one, non-medical care to seniors in their homes—help with daily tasks, companionship, light housekeeping, and errands. CNA/HHA/PCA training is a plus but not required for all roles, and you get weekly pay, health insurance options, CEUs, and supportive management.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Sewickley, PA

Type: Full-time RN

Schedule: Daylight, Monday–Friday , minimal weekends, no holidays

Daylight, , minimal weekends, Salary: Not listed

Full-time PACU RN role for nurses with at least 2 years of experience, working daylight hours in a surgery center setting. This job follows UPMC’s Nursing Career Ladder, with chances to grow, lead on the unit, and stay involved in evidence-based practice and shared governance.

Employer: Sewickley Eye Group

Location: Sewickley, PA (plus McKees Rocks & Monaca)

(plus McKees Rocks & Monaca) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour , 40–45 hours/week

, Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , Sat 8:00 AM–12:30 PM

Mon–Fri , Sat Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, employee discount

Join a busy private ophthalmology practice with multiple doctors and retail optical shops. You’ll help patients choose frames and lenses and support the optical team in a steady, in-person role with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to move good people into the right spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.