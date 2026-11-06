🏥 Seward, NE Homecare Nursing Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $38/hr

Seward’s homecare scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady overnight hours. If you like true 1:1 care and a calmer pace, these Maxim Healthcare roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Seward, NE

Salary: $32–$34/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time overnights (other schedules may be available)

1:1 LPN care in the home—no patient overload, consistent cases, and flexible scheduling. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and ongoing training.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Seward, NE

Salary: $32–$34/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time overnights (other schedules may be available)

Same LPN role listed on Indeed if you prefer applying there. 1:1 homecare, flexible scheduling, and a quieter work setting plus full Maxim benefits.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Seward, NE

Salary: $36–$38/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Listed as part-time, with full-time overnights noted (plus PRN options)

1:1 RN homecare with steady overnight hours and no chasing shifts. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and strong local clinical support.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Seward, NE

Salary: $36–$38/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time overnights (plus part-time and PRN options)

Same RN role via Indeed. Good fit if you want consistent homecare cases, flexible scheduling, and room for professional development.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.