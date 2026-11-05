🏭 Several Production Supervisor Roles in Seward, NE

Seward’s manufacturing scene is growing, and Golden Pet Manufacturing® is hiring leaders to help run their pet food plant. If you’ve got production or shift lead experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Seward, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift – Raw production area

Lead the raw production area on 2nd shift, guiding a team while keeping safety, quality, and output on track. Good fit if you have 2+ years of manufacturing supervision, can read production KPIs, and like coaching a crew in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Seward, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift – Packaging area

Run the packaging side of the plant on 2nd shift, using scheduling tools to keep lines moving and products within spec. You’ll oversee quality checks, safety practices, and mentor hourly team members while managing to a production budget.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Seward, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Night shift – Freeze dry area

Take charge of freeze-dry operations at night, making sure yields, quality, and food safety all stay on target. Ideal if you’re comfortable with ERP systems, audits, and leading a larger hourly team on an off-shift.

Employer: Golden Pet Manufacturing®

Golden Pet Manufacturing® Location: Seward, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift – Freeze dry area

Similar to the night role, but on day shift, you’ll oversee freeze-dry lines, enforce GMPs, and drive continuous improvement. Great for someone who likes hands-on leadership and working closely with other supervisors on plant-wide goals.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.