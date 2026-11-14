Seward’s hospital and long-term care center are hiring across several roles right now, from CNAs to therapists. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local (or try travel work in a coastal town), these are worth a look.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

ProMed Staffing Resources Location: Seward, AK (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Full-time, travel CNA – Long Term Care , 4x12 rotating, day or night shifts

Full-time, , 4x12 rotating, day or night shifts Salary: Not listed (weekly travel pay package)

This is a travel CNA – LTC role with rotating 12-hour shifts in Seward. You’ll need 1+ year LTC experience, an active AK CNA license, and AHA BLS. Perks include weekly direct deposit, day-1 health, dental, vision, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Providence , Seward Mountain Haven

, Seward Mountain Haven Location: 2203 Oak St, Seward, AK

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts available

, multiple shifts available Salary: $20.22 – $30.31/hour (base pay range)

Support residents in a long term care setting under RN supervision, focusing on a safe, clean, patient-centered environment. Requires BLS (AHA) within 30 days; CNA training is preferred but they’ll also consider equivalent healthcare experience. Comes with Providence’s full benefits, including 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Providence , Seward Medical Center

, Seward Medical Center Location: 417 1st Ave, Seward, AK

Type: Full-time (note: posting also mentions part-time options)

(note: posting also mentions part-time options) Salary: $22.05 – $33.74/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Bonus: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus for eligible full-time external hires

Work on the Emergency/Med Surg unit, helping patients with daily care and safety under RN supervision. Requires AK CNA license, completion of a CNA program and related trainings, plus BLS within 30 days. Good fit if you want acute care experience with strong benefits and shift options (day or night).

Employer: Providence , Seward Medical Center

, Seward Medical Center Location: 417 1st Ave, Seward, AK

Type: Full-time , variable shift

, variable shift Salary: $24.82 – $37.98/hour (base pay range)

Step into a leadership CNA role, mentoring new CNAs and trainees while still providing hands-on patient care. You’ll supervise a group of CNAs and model best practices on the unit. Requires AK CNA license, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of CNA experience at Providence–Seward Mountain Haven.

Employer: Providence , Seward Medical Center

, Seward Medical Center Location: 2203 Oak St, Seward, AK

Type: Full-time , 1.0 FTE, day shift , ~40 hrs/week

, 1.0 FTE, , ~40 hrs/week Salary: $48.79 – $75.74/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Bonus/Relocation: $5,000 hiring bonus + relocation assistance for eligible external hires

Mix of outpatient long term care (≈80%) and swing bed acute care (≈20%) in a critical access hospital. Requires a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD in OT, Alaska OT license, and BLS; 2+ years in a subspecialty is preferred. Strong role if you want broad practice, great pay, and support with moving to Seward.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Seward healthcare roles tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.