📢 Nov 5 special meeting on levy tax collection

📅 Special trustees meeting on levy tax collection

The Westfield Township Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting on November 5, 2026 from 6:00–7:00 PM.

📍 Location: 6699 Buffham Rd., Seville, OH

🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

The trustees will discuss levy tax collection and other general township business.

If you’re interested in how township tax levies are collected or want to follow local decisions, you can attend this meeting in person at 6699 Buffham Rd.