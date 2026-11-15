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🛒 Sevierville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Sevierville’s retail scene is busy year-round, with tourists and locals keeping stores hopping. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles if you like staying active and talking with people.
Retail Front End Team Leader
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keyholder role leading the whole front end of the store—cashiers, customer flow, and service. Comes with medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with match, and a 20% employee discount, plus room to grow into bigger leadership roles.
Part-Time Merchandiser
- Employer: CJ Schwan's
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun)
- Salary: $15/hour + mileage reimbursement
Weekend role stocking and merchandising brands like Red Baron, Freschetta, Mrs. Smith’s, Edwards, bibigo, and Pagoda in local grocery stores. Good fit if you want paid training, flexible part-time hours, and steady physical work without being stuck at a register.
Permanent Jewelry Artist / Sales Associate
- Employer: Wired Up Names
- Location: Sevierville, TN 37862
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, seasonal winter help
- Salary: From $15/hour + daily cash bonus potential
Hands-on job making and selling permanent and personalized jewelry like name rings and necklaces. Great if you enjoy crafts, want an employee discount, flexible schedule, and like chatting with customers while working with your hands.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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