Sevierville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy, loving home. These adoptable kitties are all at Sevier County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Sammie is a senior girl who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home to enjoy her golden years. With her brown/chocolate coat, she’s a classic beauty who just needs someone to give her a second chance.

👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Tessie is another sweet senior lady hoping for a calm, caring home. Her brown/chocolate coat and gentle age make her a wonderful match for someone who wants a quieter companion.

👉 Meet Tessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Oakley is a sleek black adult cat looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a mature kitty past the kitten stage, Oakley could be a great fit for your home.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sevierville, TN, please consider visiting Sevier County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (865) 280-2280 to ask about Sammie, Tessie, or Oakley. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.