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🐱 Gentle Senior & Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Sevierville
Sevierville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy, loving home. These adoptable kitties are all at Sevier County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.
Sammie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Sammie is a senior girl who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home to enjoy her golden years. With her brown/chocolate coat, she’s a classic beauty who just needs someone to give her a second chance.
👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tessie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Tessie is another sweet senior lady hoping for a calm, caring home. Her brown/chocolate coat and gentle age make her a wonderful match for someone who wants a quieter companion.
👉 Meet Tessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Oakley is a sleek black adult cat looking for a fresh start. If you’re hoping for a mature kitty past the kitten stage, Oakley could be a great fit for your home.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sevierville, TN, please consider visiting Sevier County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (865) 280-2280 to ask about Sammie, Tessie, or Oakley. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.