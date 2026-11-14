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Sevierville
🍽️ Multiple Sevierville Hospitality Jobs, Up to $24/hr
13 days ago
Sevierville’s food and resort scene is busy year‑round, and these spots are hiring now. Good mix of back-of-house, front desk, and server roles.
Cocinero De Línea (Line Cook)
- Employer: Joe's Crab Shack / Location: Sevierville, TN
- Type: Other (restaurant hourly)
- Pay: USD $18.00 – $24.00 per hour (non-tipped)
- Structured training, clear growth paths, and strong employee discounts across restaurants, shops, attractions, and hotels. Great fit if you have 1+ year line cook experience and like a fast-paced, upbeat kitchen.
Deli Manager (Food & Beverage Manager)
- Employer: Wilderness at the Smokies Resort
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead several food locations at a major resort—hiring, training, inventory, budgets, and daily operations. Good for hands-on leaders with food & beverage knowledge, ServSafe and ABC license, and comfort managing 25–50 employees.
Guest Reception Representative
- Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Type: Not listed (front desk/resort)
- Pay: Not listed
- Front desk role where you’re the friendly first face at check-in and check-out. Good match if you have customer service experience, solid computer skills, and can work various shifts, weekends, and holidays.
Server
- Employer: Shoney's of Knoxville, Inc.
- Location: Sevierville, TN 37862
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $2.38 per hour (plus tips)
- Expected hours: 20–40 per week
- Classic sit-down restaurant server job: greet guests, take orders, run food, and keep your section clean. Offers employee discount and flexible schedules, with both day and night shifts available.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these employers often post new roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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