Sevierville’s food and resort scene is busy year‑round, and these spots are hiring now. Good mix of back-of-house, front desk, and server roles.

Employer: Joe's Crab Shack / Location: Sevierville, TN

Joe's Crab Shack / Type: Other (restaurant hourly)

Other (restaurant hourly) Pay: USD $18.00 – $24.00 per hour (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Structured training, clear growth paths, and strong employee discounts across restaurants, shops, attractions, and hotels. Great fit if you have 1+ year line cook experience and like a fast-paced, upbeat kitchen.

Employer: Wilderness at the Smokies Resort

Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead several food locations at a major resort—hiring, training, inventory, budgets, and daily operations. Good for hands-on leaders with food & beverage knowledge, ServSafe and ABC license, and comfort managing 25–50 employees.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Not listed (front desk/resort)

Not listed (front desk/resort) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front desk role where you’re the friendly first face at check-in and check-out. Good match if you have customer service experience, solid computer skills, and can work various shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Shoney's of Knoxville, Inc.

Location: Sevierville, TN 37862

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $2.38 per hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Expected hours: 20–40 per week

Classic sit-down restaurant server job: greet guests, take orders, run food, and keep your section clean. Offers employee discount and flexible schedules, with both day and night shifts available.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these employers often post new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.