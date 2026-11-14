Sevierville’s retail scene is busy with tourists and locals, so customer service jobs stay in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store retail role in the Cracker Barrel gift shop, helping guests find snacks, gifts, and decor. Comes with weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% employee discount on food and retail.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Cashier and floor support role with a mix of checkout, stocking, and helping customers find what they need. Offers employee discount, health/dental/vision (with 30-hour week), PTO, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Kodak, TN (short drive from Sevierville)

(short drive from Sevierville) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Customer-facing role helping RV owners with service needs, estimates, and add-on services. Includes commission pay, PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision (full-time), discounts, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and on-the-job training.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—tourist season keeps these roles moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.