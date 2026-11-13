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Sevierville
SR 416 at Old Newport Hwy closed Nov. 22–23
10 days ago
The intersection of SR 416 and Old Newport Highway will be closed to all through traffic from 2:00 p.m. on 11/22 until 6:00 a.m. on 11/23. Drivers should use alternate routes such as Jayell Rd, Middle Creek Rd, and Ernest McMahan Rd. More information: https://t.co/leLp1S6HOH
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sevierville, TN P.D.
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