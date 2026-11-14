undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sevierville
🐱 Playful, Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Sevierville
11 days ago
Looking for a new feline friend in Sevierville, TN? These adoptable cats and kittens at Sevier County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.
Karla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Karla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silver Wing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Silver Wing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Melody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Melody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silver Daddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Silver Daddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bethany
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silver Toe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Silver Toe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiny Tina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Tiny Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Racer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Racer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Richard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Richard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raisin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Raisin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sasha
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cordon Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Cordon Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marcy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Marcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Corky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Corky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rod
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Rod and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oliver
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these sweet cats catches your eye, please call Sevier County Animal Shelter at (865) 280-2280 to ask about a meet-and-greet, or click through to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.