Looking for a new feline friend in Sevierville, TN? These adoptable cats and kittens at Sevier County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Karla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Silver Wing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Melody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Silver Daddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Silver Toe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Tiny Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Racer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Richard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Raisin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Cordon Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Marcy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Corky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Rod and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter — (865) 280-2280

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these sweet cats catches your eye, please call Sevier County Animal Shelter at (865) 280-2280 to ask about a meet-and-greet, or click through to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.