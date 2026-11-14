🚧 SR 416 & Old Newport Hwy closed Nov 22–23 for work

The City of Sevierville Public Works Department will close the intersection of SR 416 (Pittman Center Road) and Old Newport Highway to finish intersection improvements, including a new traffic signal.

Closure starts: Sunday, November 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Reopens: Monday, November 23 at 6:00 a.m.

Location: SR 416 & Old Newport Highway, Sevierville

No traffic will be allowed through the intersection during this time.

Drivers will be detoured using Jayell Road, Middle Creek Road, and Ernest McMahan Road. Please:

Follow posted detour signs

Use caution

Plan for extra travel time

Access to all homes and businesses in the area will be maintained, but expect changed traffic patterns and possible delays while the detour is in place.