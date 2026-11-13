⚠️ Microsoft 365 outage disrupting City email and Teams

The City of Sevierville is experiencing intermittent problems with email and Microsoft Teams meetings because of a wider Microsoft 365 outage.

Microsoft has been working on the issue since yesterday afternoon and reports that some services are starting to come back online. They also say there is no evidence of hacking or other malicious activity causing the outage.

If you’ve recently emailed a City of Sevierville department or are expecting a Teams meeting with city staff, responses or connections may be delayed until service is fully restored.