Sevierville and nearby towns are busy with tourism and housing growth, so hands-on maintenance skills are in demand right now.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles worth a look:

Employer: Cardinal Property Services

Cardinal Property Services Location: Sevierville / Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge, TN

Type: Part-time (about 10–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00 – $30.00/hour

You’ll drive between short-term vacation rentals and make sure they’re clean, stocked, and guest-ready. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and want a flexible schedule, paid training, and light physical work instead of a desk job.

Employer: Large Equipment Inc.

Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $32.00/hour

You’ll troubleshoot and repair commercial laundry equipment for hotels, hospitals, and plants across East Tennessee and Western NC. This role comes with a take-home service van, paid factory training, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) if you’ve got solid electrical/mechanical troubleshooting experience.

Employer: Clayton

Location: Kodak, TN (short drive from Sevierville)

(short drive from Sevierville) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

Hands-on maintenance/handyman role handling repairs and upkeep on manufactured homes, from general maintenance to roof and exterior work. Offers competitive pay, full benefits (customizable health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays), plus growth paths and Sundays off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, routes, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.