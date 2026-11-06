🚔 Sevierville Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Sevierville has a couple of solid public safety roles open right now, from steady state work to private security. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind background checks, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Safety & Homeland Security

State of Tennessee – Department of Safety & Homeland Security Location: Sevierville, TN (Sevier County)

(Sevier County) Salary: About $3,041/month (~$35,100/year)

Type: Full-time

Apply by: 11/11/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Why it’s interesting: Stable state job with set hours, benefits, and clear duties. You’ll give vision, written, and road tests, handle fees and paperwork, and help people understand TN driving laws.

Stable state job with set hours, benefits, and clear duties. You’ll give vision, written, and road tests, handle fees and paperwork, and help people understand TN driving laws. Good fit if you: Have a high school diploma, a clean driving and criminal record, and like a mix of customer service, office work, and being out on the road test route.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the exact same position, so you only need to apply once through your preferred site.

Employer: Shield and Buckler Security, Inc.

Location: Sevierville, TN

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Type: Part-time (expected ~40 hours/week, in person)

Why it’s interesting: Lots of time on your feet and on patrol, helping keep sites secure. You’ll do inside/outside rounds, respond to incidents, and write reports.

Lots of time on your feet and on patrol, helping keep sites secure. You’ll do inside/outside rounds, respond to incidents, and write reports. Good fit if you: Already have a valid armed security license, can pass a background check and drug screen, and stay calm and professional under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who might be looking. Local leads like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.