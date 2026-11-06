🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sevierville

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Sevierville, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Sevier County Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Emericas is a medium-sized terrier mix with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s a young girl with lots of life ahead of her and is looking for a family to help her learn and grow.

👉 Meet Emericas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Chloe is a young Yorkie mix with a soft tan coat. If you love small, spunky dogs, she could be the perfect match for your lap and your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Osito is a medium mixed-breed boy with a warm tan coat. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Osito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Albert is a handsome adult pittie mix with a white and gray coat. His lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring this big-hearted boy into your home.

👉 Meet Albert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Rottweiler mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Titan is a Rottweiler mix puppy with classic black-and-tan markings. He’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime as he grows.

👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Zeus is a young Golden Retriever mix with a rich brown coat. If you love friendly, active dogs, Zeus may be a wonderful fit for your home and routine.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Padraig is a pit bull mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and structure.

👉 Meet Padraig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Phineas is a chocolate-colored pit bull mix puppy. He’s looking for a committed adopter who can help him grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Phineas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 280-2280

Peregrine is another adorable pit bull mix puppy with black-and-white markings. She’s ready to start life with a family who will train her and include her in daily activities.

👉 Meet Peregrine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Sevier County Animal Shelter at (865) 280-2280 to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.