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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sevierville
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Sevierville, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Sevier County Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home and love them.
Emericas
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Emericas is a medium-sized terrier mix with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s a young girl with lots of life ahead of her and is looking for a family to help her learn and grow.
👉 Meet Emericas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chloe
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Chloe is a young Yorkie mix with a soft tan coat. If you love small, spunky dogs, she could be the perfect match for your lap and your lifestyle.
👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Osito
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Osito is a medium mixed-breed boy with a warm tan coat. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Osito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Albert
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Albert is a handsome adult pittie mix with a white and gray coat. His lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring this big-hearted boy into your home.
👉 Meet Albert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Titan
- Breed: Rottweiler mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Titan is a Rottweiler mix puppy with classic black-and-tan markings. He’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime as he grows.
👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Zeus is a young Golden Retriever mix with a rich brown coat. If you love friendly, active dogs, Zeus may be a wonderful fit for your home and routine.
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Padraig
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Padraig is a pit bull mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and structure.
👉 Meet Padraig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phineas
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Phineas is a chocolate-colored pit bull mix puppy. He’s looking for a committed adopter who can help him grow into a well-mannered adult dog.
👉 Meet Phineas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peregrine
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Sevier County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (865) 280-2280
Peregrine is another adorable pit bull mix puppy with black-and-white markings. She’s ready to start life with a family who will train her and include her in daily activities.
👉 Meet Peregrine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Sevier County Animal Shelter at (865) 280-2280 to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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