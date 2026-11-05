🍽️ Sevierville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Sevierville’s food and hospitality scene stays busy with tourists and locals, so good workers are almost always in demand. Here are a few solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn & Spa

Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn & Spa Location: Sevierville, TN

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

This is a cozy bed-and-breakfast role with morning/daytime hours starting around 7:00 a.m. You’ll help serve a sit-down breakfast, then switch to cleaning common areas and guest rooms—great if you like a calm, friendly setting and enjoy taking care of people.

Employer: AES Restaurant Group / Arby’s

Location: 1400 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time or Part-time

Fast-food crew role where you can work cashier, drive-thru, or kitchen, with flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends). Offers health insurance, PTO, and an employee rewards program, so it’s a good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: English Mountain Recovery

Location: Sevierville, TN

Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience)

Not listed (competitive, based on experience) Type: Full-time, onsite

Institutional cook role preparing nutritious meals for clients, staff, and visitors in a treatment facility. You’ll handle menu prep, safe food storage, inventory, and kitchen cleanliness—ideal if you have 2+ years of large-scale cooking experience and like a structured, mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers here often train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.