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Sevierville
🍽️ Sevierville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
7 days ago
Sevierville’s food and hospitality scene stays busy with tourists and locals, so good workers are almost always in demand. Here are a few solid options hiring right now.
Breakfast Attendant/Housekeeper – Blue Mountain Mist
- Employer: Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn & Spa
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
This is a cozy bed-and-breakfast role with morning/daytime hours starting around 7:00 a.m. You’ll help serve a sit-down breakfast, then switch to cleaning common areas and guest rooms—great if you like a calm, friendly setting and enjoy taking care of people.
Team Member – Arby’s (AES Restaurant Group)
- Employer: AES Restaurant Group / Arby’s
- Location: 1400 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37876
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Fast-food crew role where you can work cashier, drive-thru, or kitchen, with flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends). Offers health insurance, PTO, and an employee rewards program, so it’s a good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Cook – English Mountain Recovery
- Employer: English Mountain Recovery
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Institutional cook role preparing nutritious meals for clients, staff, and visitors in a treatment facility. You’ll handle menu prep, safe food storage, inventory, and kitchen cleanliness—ideal if you have 2+ years of large-scale cooking experience and like a structured, mission-driven setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers here often train and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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