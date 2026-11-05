🛒 Sevierville Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Sevierville’s shops are busy with locals and tourists, so retail spots here tend to stay active and hire often. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ogle Brothers General Store

Ogle Brothers General Store Location: Sevierville, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Nights & weekends required

Lead the store when managers are out, handle opening/closing, and keep customers happy in a busy tourist-friendly shop. Good fit if you have 2+ years of customer service and management experience and want a hands-on leadership role with an employee discount.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Some nights and weekends

Help customers with crafts and home décor while working for a large, stable retailer. Full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, sick/personal pay, and an employee discount.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Fun, fashion-focused role where you help customers style accessories, drive sales, and may perform ear piercings after training. Great if you have at least 1 year of retail/management experience, love trends, and want a fast-paced, social job with an employee discount and potential for growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—seasonal and retail roles often lead to long-term spots once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.