📣 Sevierville Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sevierville’s tourism scene keeps growing, and that means steady demand for sales and marketing talent. If you like people, travel, or creative online work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell a vacation trial program to guests who’ve just finished a timeshare presentation. This is a fit if you already have timeshare sales experience, like closing deals, and want access to big-company benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Sevierville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the CMP/OPC marketing team for Sports Illustrated Resorts, managing staff who book tours and drive on-site marketing. Good for someone with 2+ years vacation ownership marketing experience who enjoys coaching a team, tracking performance, and working closely with sales.

Employer: Smoky Mountain Relic Room

Location: Sevierville, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help run the online side of a shop full of real fossils, artifacts, meteorites, and minerals. You’ll film and edit content for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, manage listings and messages, and support shipping—great for a history/science nerd with video editing and social media skills. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.