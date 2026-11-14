Severna Park and nearby remote roles are hot right now for cleared and senior IT talent. If you’re into Java, Angular, or secure systems, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Red Lake Consulting

Red Lake Consulting Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deep technical role for someone who likes low-level work and security. You’ll research security issues, reverse engineer Windows and PowerPC systems, and build cross‑platform tools in C/C++ and Python for Linux, Windows, and Solaris.

Employer: Red Lake Consulting

Red Lake Consulting Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level/early‑career spot on a fast‑moving microservices team. You’ll build Java/Spring Boot REST APIs, work with MongoDB, support testing and deployment, and talk with customers daily to shape features.

Employer: Red Lake Consulting

Red Lake Consulting Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior full‑stack role on the OE DAT team, focused on data visualization, workflow automation, and analytics. You’ll code in Python and React, pull data from many sources, and work closely with mission users in a Linux and Git‑driven environment.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Location: Remote (U.S. only, some states excluded)

Department: Veterans Affairs (VA)

Veterans Affairs (VA) Type: Full-time, W‑2

Security: Public Trust , U.S. Citizenship required

, Salary Range: $85,389 – $116,975

Lead work on a cloud‑based Angular dashboard that handles healthcare EDI data. You’ll design REST APIs in Java and/or NodeJS, work in AWS, contribute to the Angular front end, and collaborate with a fully remote U.S. team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.