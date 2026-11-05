🛒 Severna Park Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Severna Park has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from grocery to gyms to brand merchandising. Good options here if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group) Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Hands-on role stocking shelves, setting up displays, and keeping products looking great across multiple local stores. Good fit if you like working independently, using your phone for app-based tasks, and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting hourly rate listed as “$XX” (not specified)

Schedule: Mon–Wed 3PM–11PM, Sat–Sun 8AM–4PM

Front-desk role helping members, answering phones, giving tours, and keeping the club clean and welcoming. Standout perks include growth paths into management, PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health benefits, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$19.25/hour (expected range)

Entry-level grocery role focused on friendly bagging, carryout help, and cart return so shoppers have a smooth visit. Great for teens 16+ or anyone wanting steady hours, simple training, and access to Harris Teeter’s group benefit plans (after waiting periods).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.