📣 Severna Park sales roles with multiple $70K+ earning paths

Severna Park has some solid sales openings right now, from in‑home consults to part‑time lead gen. Good mix of base pay, commission, and flexible hours.

Employer: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG)

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG) Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $100,000/year (commission-based range listed)

Help grow a local mortgage branch by building relationships, doing outreach, and feeding warm leads to licensed loan officers—no license needed and you won’t quote rates or take applications. Great fit if you like networking, real estate, and working a flexible, production-driven schedule.

Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services

Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base salary + commission + bonuses

Expected Earnings: $70,000–$90,000/year

Meet homeowners, test their water, and recommend treatment systems that fit their needs—paid training provided, no water experience required. Comes with car allowance, company phone/tablet, benefits, and room to grow if you like consultative, in-home sales.

Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services

Location: Severna Park, MD

Type: Part-time (up to 30 hours/week)

Pay: $18/hour + commission + bonus opportunities

Chat with shoppers at retail stores and events, introduce water treatment services, and pass qualified leads to the sales team—no sales experience needed. Good side gig if you’re outgoing, like weekend work, and want commission on top of hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a hiring manager can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.