Severn’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it) and love complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Severn, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,500 – $331,500

Lead mission and system architecture for advanced space electronic systems. You’ll guide multi-discipline teams, own system requirements from concept through disposal, and work on high-impact national security programs. Active TS (TS/SCI preferred) and 15+ years of hands-on systems experience are key.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Severn, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900

Senior RF lead role designing next-gen RF hardware for phased array antennas and radar systems. You’ll own RF architecture, EM analysis (HFSS/CST), PCB design, and mentor junior engineers while supporting secure, mission-critical programs. 8+ years RF/EM experience and ability to get TS/SCI are required.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—clearance-heavy roles can move fast once they start interviewing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.