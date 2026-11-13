Severn and nearby Harmans are busy hubs for food distribution and biotech, which means steady demand for people who keep goods moving safely and on time.

Here are a few solid Supply Chain & Logistics roles hiring now:

Employer: SpartanNash Military

SpartanNash Military Location: Severn, MD (8024 Telegraph Rd)

Type: Full time, Internship

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour (DOE)

Category: Inventory Control / Distribution

Hands-on warehouse role helping keep inventory accurate through counting, audits, and data entry in the Warehouse Management System. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, okay with physical work (lifting up to 75 lbs with help), and open to weekends, holidays, and 8–10 hour shifts. Strong benefits from day one or first of the month after hire, plus 401(k) match and paid parental leave.

Employer: Catalent

Location: Harmans, MD

Type: Full time

Pay: $130K–$140K + annual bonus target

Category: Procurement / Supply Chain (Biopharma)

Senior role leading sourcing of GMP materials for gene therapy programs at a global CDMO. You’ll own category strategy, supplier relationships, and risk mitigation while working closely with global procurement and site operations. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 7+ years in pharma/biotech/medical device procurement or similar, looking for strong pay, PTO, medical, and 401(k).

Employer: SpartanNash Military

SpartanNash Military Location: Severn, MD (8024 Telegraph Rd)

Type: Full time

Pay: $63,000–$78,000 (DOE)

Category: Environmental, Health & Safety / Distribution

Lead safety programs across retail and supply chain operations, making sure sites meet federal, state, and local EHS rules. Great match if you have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 3+ years in safety or risk management, and want to build a safety-first culture in a large distribution network. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, healthcare, 401(k) match, and employer-paid disability and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.