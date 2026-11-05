🛒 Severn, MD Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time & Full-Time Openings

Severn’s big box stores are hiring, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Severn, MD

Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

(under 30 hours/week) Pay: $19.50/hour starting, with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by year 5

Work as a cashier or stocker (or both), keeping lines moving and shelves full so shoppers have a smooth experience. This role is great if you want strong hourly pay, a fast pace, and don’t mind physical work like lifting up to 45 lbs and early stock shifts (as early as 5:00 a.m.).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Severn, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.75/hour

Help customers find what they need for home projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, Paint, Tools, and more. This is a good fit if you enjoy talking with people, learning new skills (like mixing paint or cutting wood), and want access to benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount (for eligible associates).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1875

Location: 407 George Claus Blvd, Severn, MD 21144

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour, plus possible shift and performance premiums

Lead the food and consumables area, making sure shelves are stocked, displays look sharp, and customers are taken care of. This full-time role comes with Walmart’s broader benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, which can cover tuition and books for approved education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast in Severn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.