Windsor has some very sweet puppies looking for their forever homes. All of these girls are young, friendly, and waiting at Big Bones Canine Rescue for a family to love.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: About 2.5 months (baby)

About 2.5 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Described as the sweetest runt of the litter . She loves to play with her siblings, enjoys tasty treats, and soaks up all the pets she can get.

Described as the . She loves to play with her siblings, enjoys tasty treats, and soaks up all the pets she can get. Good with: Kids and other dogs (dog-friendly puppy)

and other dogs (dog-friendly puppy) Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO

Pinot is a gentle, playful baby who would be a lovely match for a family looking for a friendly, kid-loving pup.

👉 Meet Pinot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO

Daisy is a young heeler mix pup with lots of potential to grow into a smart, active companion. Check her listing for more details on her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: About 5 months (puppy)

About 5 months (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Very friendly and playful, especially with other dogs

Very and playful, especially with other dogs Training: Sleeps in her crate at night and is working on potty training

Sleeps in her and is Adoption fee: $900

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO

Prada is a social, happy puppy who’s already learning good habits and is eager to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Prada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Windsor, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to Big Bones Canine Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.