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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Windsor
Windsor has some very sweet puppies looking for their forever homes. All of these girls are young, friendly, and waiting at Big Bones Canine Rescue for a family to love.
Pinot
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: About 2.5 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Described as the sweetest runt of the litter. She loves to play with her siblings, enjoys tasty treats, and soaks up all the pets she can get.
- Good with: Kids and other dogs (dog-friendly puppy)
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO
Pinot is a gentle, playful baby who would be a lovely match for a family looking for a friendly, kid-loving pup.
👉 Meet Pinot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO
Daisy is a young heeler mix pup with lots of potential to grow into a smart, active companion. Check her listing for more details on her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prada
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: About 5 months (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Very friendly and playful, especially with other dogs
- Training: Sleeps in her crate at night and is working on potty training
- Adoption fee: $900
- Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Windsor, CO
Prada is a social, happy puppy who’s already learning good habits and is eager to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Prada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Windsor, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to Big Bones Canine Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask questions or start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.