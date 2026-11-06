🐶 Playful Chihuahuas & Gentle Big Dogs Ready for Adoption in Windsor

Windsor has some very special dogs hoping to meet their forever families. From tiny Chihuahua pups to big, fluffy snugglers, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue (Windsor, CO)

Bingo is a tiny Chihuahua mix puppy looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need patient training, gentle handling, and lots of love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Bingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue (Windsor, CO)

Rolly is another sweet Chihuahua mix pup ready for a forever home. Like any young puppy, he’ll benefit from basic training, socialization, and a family ready for puppy energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet Rolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue (Windsor, CO)

Gidget is a baby Chihuahua mix girl looking for a loving home to call her own. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

(about 5 years old) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue – Wellington location

Winchester is described as “one distinguished gentleman” and a real character. This handsome 5-year-old Terrier mix came from Oklahoma and has a fun little routine: he likes to say hello, do a happy spin, and then come back for more love.

From his description:

Gets along great with other dogs

Loves all people

Friendly and affectionate with a playful side

If you’re looking for a social, adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of joy, Winchester could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Winchester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog mix (Bernedoodle)

Bernese Mountain Dog mix (Bernedoodle) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Weight: About 90 pounds

About Shelter: Big Bones Canine Rescue (Windsor, CO)

Sterling is a big, fluffy Bernedoodle described as “a whole lot of love wrapped in one fluffy package.” At around 90 pounds, he’s a large dog with a happy-go-lucky personality who loves to play, snuggle, and stay close to his people. He’s also noted as being great with kids.

The rescue is still getting to know him and mentions he may have some resource-guarding tendencies with toys around other dogs, so a thoughtful introduction to other pets and an adopter willing to work with him will be important.

If you’ve been dreaming of a big, loving companion, Sterling might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Sterling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Windsor, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit Big Bones Canine Rescue or use the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.