Seven Hills is turning into a mini food-and-wine hub thanks to Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and strong team vibes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide guests through wine tastings, share product knowledge, and invite people into the Wine Club. Great fit if you’re 21+, love talking with guests, and enjoy wine and retail.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep dining areas, restrooms, and common spaces clean and stocked so service runs smoothly. Good for someone 18+ who likes staying busy, moving around, and keeping things spotless.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run food, clear and reset tables, and keep the dining room organized and energetic. Ideal entry role for 18+ if you want to learn the floor and grow in hospitality.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Craft cocktails and wine pours while chatting with guests and promoting the Wine Club. Best for someone with 1+ year bartending in a busy restaurant, who enjoys a fast bar and guest interaction.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle fresh ingredients, sauces, and portions that set the line up for success. Great for 18+ with some kitchen experience and solid knife skills who like organized, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook menu items to spec, manage multiple tickets, and keep your station tight. A good step if you have 6+ months line cook experience and want to grow in an upscale-casual kitchen.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep dishes, glassware, and kitchen tools clean and ready, and help with basic kitchen tasks. Solid starting point for 18+ who want to get into restaurant work and don’t mind staying in motion.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Location: Seven Hills, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-service hospitality, guide guests through food and wine, and promote the Wine Club. Best for 21+ with at least 6 months serving in full-service or upscale casual dining.

All of these roles come with strong dining and wine discounts, benefits for eligible team members, flexible schedules, and growth paths within Cooper’s Hawk. If one sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.