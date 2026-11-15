MJF is back.

Will Ospreay was in the main event of tonight’s Full Gear PPV, where he successfully defended his World Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a gruelling match. The United Empire joined Ospreay in the ring after the bout, and Will shared a moment with each one of his teammates.

The group then exited the ring, leaving the AEW Champion to celebrate with the fans. A masked man showed up out of nowhere, however, taking Will Ospreay out with a mystery object, which was also secured in a black bag.

The mystery figure opened the bag to reveal the Triple B AEW World Title belt and then revealed himself to be none other than MJF. The United Empire quickly got back into the ring to help Ospreay, but The Salt of the Earth was gone by then. However, MJF’s exit was not as smooth as his entry, as the former World Champion seemed to have accidentally kicked a fan while making a hasty retreat:

Also Read: Former WWE Tag Team Debuts At Full Gear

MJF has not wrestled a match since the All In: London PPV back in August when he failed to win the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match. Before that, he had been running a storyline carrying the custom AEW title belt and declaring himself the ‘One True Champion.’