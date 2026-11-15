Rey Fenix has suffered an injury.

The AAA Cruiserweight Champion was part of the latest AAA tapings, where he suffered an injury, according to a report from False Finish. Fenix was able to finish the bout but was favoring the injured hand throughout:

False Finish has learned that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix suffered an injury to his hand at the latest AAA tapings. Fénix was able to finish the match but was favoring the injury throughout. We will provide updates if we hear more.

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The high-flying star’s injury is not the only one coming out of the tapings as the insider is reporting that El Carnicero also suffered an injury during a match with Psycho Clown.

Rey Fenix won the Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Laredo Kid during the AAA Noche de Los Grandes event back in May. He has been an active champion, defending his title regularly on AAA, Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT.

Stay tuned for any updates on Fenix’s health.