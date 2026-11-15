Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the AEW National Championship at Full Gear on Saturday night in Phoenix.

The match marked Dragunov’s first PPV appearance for the company and his third overall match since signing. In the final moments of the match, they had a rapid exchange of strikes before Dragunov hit a knee strike followed by a powerbomb. He then connected with the D-Bomb for the pin and secured the championship.

Ciampa had won the title from Andrade El Idolo on the November 7 episode of Collision. Dragunov ended that reign after just one week.

Earlier this week, Dragunov challenged Ciampa for the National Championship at Full Gear after Ciampa retained against Mike Bailey.

Dragunov joined AEW last month, made his debut at WrestleDream, and beat Bailey in his debut match.

Ciampa and Dragunov have a fair share of history, facing each other in singles matches in Germany’s wXw promotion in 2015 and in WWE just last year.