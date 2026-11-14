Sherilyn Guerrero arrived in style for her debut match, just like her father, the late Eddie Guerrero.

The Latina Heat’s debut match was set in stone against Mystii Marks in a singles bout. The match took place tonight at Reality of Wrestling’s show. Sherilyn made a spectacular entrance, arriving in a lowrider, just like her father, Eddie Guerrero, did during his WWE entrances. You can check out the clip below:

It was a beautiful homage to Eddie and a heartwarming sight for wrestling fans to witness. The third-generation star produced a highly captivating bout against the dominant Mystii Marks and showed that wrestling was in her blood. Moreover, it set the standard high, especially considering it was Sherilyn’s debut match.

In the final moments of the enthralling bout, Sherilyn took a page out of Eddie’s playbook, particularly from the ‘Lie, Cheat and Steal’ chapter. She rolled up Mystii Marks and used the tights for leverage to score the pinfall and win her debut match.

With that, Sherilyn has begun her professional wrestling career in the biggest way possible. Moreover, it took place 21 years and a day after her father passed away, marking a very significant date to start her journey.

As Sherilyn Guerrero makes a huge impact with her debut, it will be interesting to see her journey moving forward.