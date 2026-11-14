The New Level are champions again.

Tonight’s Full Gear PPV saw the trio of Kofi, Austin Creed and Swerve Strickland getting their rematch against “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido & Brody King for the Trios title under the Texas Death stipulation.

As expected, the two teams brought the physicality that fans have come to expect from the stipulation. This included Creed using a trombone wrapped in barbed wire and Strickland drinking the blood of his arch rival Page, among other things.

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The ending of the bout saw Hangman Page delivering a couple of Buckshots to Swerve. Page then removed his elbow pad for a third Buckshot, but Strickland countered using a steel chair. Hangman tried to get up as the referee counted 9, but Swerve finally put him down with a House Call to get the victory for his team.

Hangman Page and Brodido had won the trios title from Swerve Strickland and New Level at the WrestleDream PPV last month. The latest title change ends their run with the championship at just 28 days.

Tonight’s PPV also saw the debut of a former WWE tag team that had left the company only a few days ago. You can check out more about it here.