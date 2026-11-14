CM Punk literally picked up his phone and video-called his wife, AJ Lee, during his match.

The Best in the World was scheduled to wrestle at the NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan. In a photo and clip posted by fans online, The Best in the World was seen standing in the ring and FaceTiming his wife and fellow WWE superstar, AJ Lee.

Bayley was also out there. After the match was over, both superstars cut a promo to address the audience. As they were leaving, Punk once again picked up his phone, possibly for Bayley to greet AJ. You can check out the photo and clip below:

AJ Lee has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 42. It was the night she dropped the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch following a highly captivating showdown, and it was also her return to The Grandest Stage of Them All after more than a decade.

Despite her lengthy absence, The Black Widow is still contracted to the company. Therefore, it means that there is still hope for her return to WWE in the future. As for her husband, CM Punk, he continues to be a regular fixture on WWE TV.

With Punk and Lee’s chemistry applauded for their work last year, it will be interesting to see if she returns and they reunite for one more run.