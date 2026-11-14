Alexa Bliss’ husband and popular musician, Ryan Cabrera, caused a big fiasco at a top WWE star’s wedding.

He is none other than The Miz. In a recent appearance on What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, Little Miss Bliss revealed that Ryan Cabrera was supposed to perform the first song at The Miz and Maryse’s wedding. However, Ryan faced a lot of issues, including a delayed flight and even a lost guitar.

Despite calling it the worst day of his life, Cabrera made it to The Miz’s wedding. However, Maryse confronted him as he greeted The Miz, and from the way Bliss told it, Maryse didn’t seem pleased with the fiasco he caused. However, it has now become a running joke between the two couples.

“He was supposed to perform their first song. His flight got delayed, his guitar got lost. Mike showed me the video: Ryan’s running in, drops his guitar down and goes, ‘Worst day of my life, worst day of my life, but I’m here.’ And Mike goes, ‘Thanks, Ryan,’ and turns around, and Maryse is behind him. Now it’s a running joke.”

Elsewhere, Alexa Bliss spoke about some highly personal things during her conversation with Stephanie McMahon. This included revealing her near-death experience and even the time when her young daughter, Hendrix, suffered a seizure and stopped breathing before paramedics attended to her, which was a terrifying sight for her.

On the professional front, she continues to be part of WWE SmackDown and balances her duties as a mother, wife, and superstar in spectacular fashion.