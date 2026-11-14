The Creed Brothers have arrived in AEW.

The Full Gear PPV tonight saw The Young Bucks retain the World Tag Team Championships in a highly physical match against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. The Motor City Machine Guns showed up after the bout to show respect to the champs.

Before the segment could end, however, loud sirens started in the arena, leading to the debut of Jacob and Drew, the Kasper Brothers. The tag team formerly known as The Creeds in WWE wasted no time in attacking both the babyface teams in the ring.

The attack brought FTR down to the ring, and for a moment it appeared that they would turn face and make the save for the Bucks. The doubt lasted only a moment as Dax and Cash quickly joined the Kaspers in attacking the other teams.

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FTR’s manager, Big Stoke, was really excited to see the new AEW stars as he had been associated with them in NXT as part of the Diamond Mine faction. However, FTR were less stoked, as some tension was felt between the two teams over the possession of the tag titles before the segment concluded.

The Creed Brothers ended their six-year tenure with WWE earlier this month. The duo was able to make their AEW debut only a few days after as their contracts expired, and they opted not to sign new deals instead of the company releasing them.