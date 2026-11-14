A former WWE Women’s Champion is ready to return to Saudi Arabia following WWE’s latest PLE, Crown Jewel 2026.

She is none other than Chelsea Green. In a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, The Hot Mess said the Saudi crowd was her favorite, praising them for their energy and reactions from start to finish. Afterward, Green assured fans she would be back in Saudi Arabia for that experience.

We love going to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi crowd is my favorite. At Crown Jewel, they were engaged from start to finish, chanting wrestlers’ entrance themes and reacting to every moment of my match. I have nothing negative to say, and yes, I will definitely be back to experience Saudi Arabia again.

Chelsea Green was a part of WWE’s recent PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she experienced the exceptional energy of the fans there. She squared off against Liv Morgan and defeated her to become the 2026 WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. However, Tiffany Stratton betrayed her post-match and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

The duo had a heated exchange of words on the following edition of SmackDown. The segment concluded with Stratton overpowering Green and standing tall with the Women’s title high above her head.

With tensions building between the friends-turned-foes, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops.