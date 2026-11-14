NXT didn’t see Cruz Montana’s call-up coming.

Montana debuted on Raw on Nov. 2 as the newest member of Royce Keys’ 946. Two days later, he beat Dion Lennox in an unsanctioned match on NXT that saw The 946 interfere.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that no one in NXT knew Montana was being called up. In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he added that talks about putting Montana in The 946 began at an Oct. 22 meeting.

As noted in last week’s issue, there were future plans for him in NXT and everyone there was blindsided when he showed up on Raw. The belief, and Shawn Michaels even hinted at this, was that they often make these decisions and blindside him.

The person involved did not know if Michaels knew or not but were of the belief he would have known very shortly after that.

Montana has spoken about joining the group. He and the rest of The 946 are set to face Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and The Usos in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on Nov. 28 at Daikin Park in Houston.